Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Infected woman flies into Sydney on Jetstar

by Vanessa Brown
28th Jul 2020 12:23 PM

 

Close contacts of passengers on board a Jetstar flight which travelled from Melbourne to Sydney last week are being advised to self-isolate immediately.

NSW Health said a woman in her 30s who tested positive for COVID-19 was a passenger on the Jetstar flight JQ506. It is understood the woman is in isolation and contact tracing is underway.

A Garuda flight from Jakarta was also listed as a recent flight into Sydney with a confirmed case on board. While passengers are now in quarantine, NSW Health advise any close contacts are now being advised to self-isolate as well.

 

Passengers on board the flight are in hotel quarantine. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Passengers on board the flight are in hotel quarantine. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The rows on Jetstar flight JQ506 which are considered 'close contact' are passengers who sat in rows 10,11,12,13,14. The flight landed on July 25.

The Garuda flight GA712 from Jakarta landed in Sydney on July 22 listed close contact rows as 19, 20, 21, 22, 23.

All travellers returning or arriving from overseas or the state of Victoria are required to go into mandatory hotel quarantine at their own expense in NSW.
The state health department advises that those who have been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case must self-isolate for 14 days.

News.com.au has contacted Jetstar for comment.

Originally published as Infected woman flies into Sydney

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks health jetstar sydney travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pregnant woman, baby involved in three-car smash

        premium_icon Pregnant woman, baby involved in three-car smash

        News Three people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle pile-up on one of the region’s busiest roads

        • 28th Jul 2020 10:30 AM
        FULL CIRCLE: Hospital’s first ever baby delivers her child

        premium_icon FULL CIRCLE: Hospital’s first ever baby delivers her child

        Health Fast forward 32 years later, midwife Frances Beard was there again.

        How businesses can boost their look with $15,000 grant

        premium_icon How businesses can boost their look with $15,000 grant

        News Ipswich businesses can now apply for funding to enhance their facade appearance in...

        Aunt slaps girl in argument over boyfriend’s age

        premium_icon Aunt slaps girl in argument over boyfriend’s age

        Crime A dad called his sister for help when an argument became heated