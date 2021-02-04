‘Infected others’: New exposure sites

Daniel Andrew: "I am confident we've got this in good time"

Kmart, Coles and Bunnings outlets are among exposure sites flagged as "tier-1" after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne has tested positive for COVID-19, Victoria's health department has confirmed.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the infected worker was a 26-year-old man from Melbourne's Noble Park who was working for the Australian Open quarantine program.

In a snap press conference overnight, he said "we have to assume that this person has infected others" and stressed the need for residents to check if they had attended exposure sites.

He urged people to get tested if they have symptoms "first thing tomorrow morning". He said more sites could be added to the list and at 1.30am new exposure sites were added to the list.

He said the infected man had been "very coperative" with health officials and had "given us great levels of detail".

"If people are sick and don't get tested and go about their business, it's a problem for all of us," he said.

"To go about your business when you're sick, that puts everything at risk, for you, your family, for someone you'll never meet.

"Come and get tested if you've been at one of these sites, I can't be any clearer than that, it is the most important thing to really take control of this."

A Hotel Quarantine worker at the Grand Hyatt Hotel has tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19).



Anyone who has visited these exposure sites during the times below must immediately isolate, get a coronavirus (COVID-19) test, and remain isolated for 14 days. pic.twitter.com/BNpSOEcpHY — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) February 3, 2021

According to Victoria's public health the individual last worked at the Grand Hyatt on 29 January and was tested at the end of their shift, returning a negative result.

Subsequently, he developed symptoms and was tested again on 2 February.

He returned a positive result late Wednesday.

Health officials are contacting all Australian Open players, officials and support staff who were staying at the Grand Hyatt during the entire period.

They are considered casual contacts and must immediately isolate and get tested.

All hotel staff working at the Grand Hyatt who are considered primary close contacts will also be contacted. They must immediately isolate and get tested and remain isolated for 14 days.

EXPOSURE SITES

Anyone who has visited these Tier 1 exposure sites during these times must immediately isolate, get a coronavirus (COVID-19) test, and remain isolated for 14 days.

Friday 29th January 2021

Exford Hotel: Melbourne

11:00pm - 11:35pm

Kebab Kingz: West Melbourne

11:24pm - 12:15am

Saturday 30th January 2021

Club Noble in Noble Park

46-56 Moodemere St

Noble Park VIC 3174

14:36 - 15:30

Aces Sporting Club (Driving Range)

Cnr Springvale Rd and Hutton Rd, Keysborough, VIC 3173

22:00 - 23:15

Sunday 31st January 2021

Northpoint cafe Brighton

2b North Road, Brighton VIC 3186

08:10 - 09:30

Kmart Keysborough

Parkmore Keysborough Shopping Centre, C/317 Cheltenham Rd, Keysborough VIC 3173

16:00 - 17:00

Kmart Brandon Park

Brandon Park Shopping Centre, Cnr Springvale & Ferntree Gully Rds, Brandon Park, VIC 3170

16:35 - 17:10

Coles Springvale

825 Dandenong Rd, Springvale VIC 3171

17:00 - 18:00

Monday 1 February 2021

Lululemon DFO

Moorabbin

5:00pm - 5:45pm

Woolworths

Springvale

6.30pm - 7.30pm

Nakama Workshop

Clayton South

11.15am - 12.00pm

Sharetea

Springvale

6.50pm - 7.30pm

Bunnings Springvale

849 Princes Hwy, Springvale VIC 3171

11:28 - 12:15

Melbourne Golf Academy

385 Centre Dandenong Rd, Heatherton VIC 3202

17:19 - 18:36

More updates, including exposure sites and possible changes to public health directions, will be provided throughout the evening and on Thursday.

Exposure sites will also be published here.

Major testing sites in Melbourne's South East will open early Thursday. Additional lanes will open for drive-through testing sites. Rapid Response Team sites will also be set up.

For more information on where to get tested, call the 24-hour coronavirus Hotline at 1800 675 398 or visit the coronavirus (COVID-19) Victoria website.

