Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nicole and 10-month-old Joe Brock. Picture: AAP/John Gass
Nicole and 10-month-old Joe Brock. Picture: AAP/John Gass
Parenting

When babies should sleep through the night

by Jackie Sinnerton
17th Nov 2018 2:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE "gold standard" target that a baby should sleep through the night before the age of one has been smashed by experts.

Stressed mums are often asked, "Isn't your baby sleeping through yet?" but a study in December's Pediatrics journal has found 43 per cent of healthy babies don't sleep for eight hours straight by the time they're 12 months old, without any negative effects.

The researchers examined whether infants who didn't sleep for six or eight consecutive hours were more likely to have problems with physical skills, such as movement and dexterity, or mental development. They found no correlation.

The researchers also found no link between infants waking at night and mothers' post-natal mood.

Sleep data was gathered for 388 infants aged six months and 369 aged 12 months. At six months, according to mothers' reports, 38 per cent of typically developing infants were not yet sleeping at least six consecutive hours at night, and more than half (57 per cent) weren't sleeping for eight hours straight.

At 12 months, 28 per cent weren't sleeping for six hours, and 43 per cent weren't sleeping for eight hours.

Queensland midwife and baby sleep consultant Amanda Bude said understanding the normal sleep needs and variations for babies after six months was important for reassuring parents.

"The maturation of sleep cycles can be very unpredictable, even up to one year," she said.

"Sleeping through the night is not 12 hours straight, it's a four to six-hour block, have a feed, then two to three-hour blocks."

The Canadian research also found that at six months, more girls than boys slept for eight hours.

"Our findings suggest parents might benefit from more education about the normal development of, and wide variability in, infants' sleep-wake cycles, instead of only focusing on methods and interventions," said lead researcher Marie-Helene Pennestri from McGill University in Montreal.

Queensland's Nicole Brock says her 10-month-old, Joe, wakes about three or four times a night.

"I try not to get too stressed out about it," she said. "I think he will find his pattern when he is ready. No two babies are the same."

babies infant sleep parenting sleep myth

Top Stories

    Death of the old-fashioned family business

    premium_icon Death of the old-fashioned family business

    Business A FLURRY of recent closures by iconic Queensland family businesses have highlighted a disturbing trend that is costing the state its history and culture.

    • 17th Nov 2018 4:56 AM
    To catch a strawberry saboteur

    premium_icon To catch a strawberry saboteur

    Crime The detectives were more accustomed to busting crime networks.

    • 17th Nov 2018 4:49 AM
    Ipswich defence industry turns QLD into the 'khaki state'

    premium_icon Ipswich defence industry turns QLD into the 'khaki state'

    Business A Boxer CRV will roll off Rheinmetall's line every three days

    Local Partners