AN infant was hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash in Ipswich last night.

Paramedics took the young child to Ipswich Hospital for observation after the crash on Harris St and Jones Rd in Bellbird Park.

They attended the scene just after 7.20pm on Tuesday.

