Baby, man in hospital after Bilo backyard shed fire
11.31AM:
PARAMEDICS have taken a baby and a man in his 20s to Biloela Hospital for observations.
Initial 11.07AM:
A SHED fire in the backyard of a house in Biloela has paramedics and fire officers on high alter this morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called to a residential address in Biloela at 10.45am this morning.
The QAS spokesman said the responding paramedics were assessing a male patient in an unknown condition at this stage.
The spokesman was unsure of whether or not the patient would need transport to hospital.
MORE TO COME.