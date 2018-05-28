Menu
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service attended a serious crash on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd last night.
Breaking

Infant among critically injured in 'high speed' CQ crash

Shayla Bulloch
by
28th May 2018 6:46 AM

AN INFANT is among those seriously injured in a crash on a notorious stretch of Central Queensland highway overnight.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene of a "high-speed collision" between two vehicles on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd at 9.22pm.

A spokesperson from QAS said the crash, 20km north of Dingo left four people injured- two critically.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue were tasked to the crash at 9.55pm where the on-board flight medical crew provided assistance to a two-year-old female who suffered suspected head injuries from the collision.

The infant was immediately stabilised on scene before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition for further treatment.

The girl was also accompanied by her mother who had also suffered a suspected leg injury from the collision.

 

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service attended a serious crash on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd last night.
The QAS spokesperson said a man in his 50s was also entrapped in one of the vehicles.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition with significant leg and chest injuries.

A male with a minor hand injury and another female toddler who was uninjured did not require transportation to hospital.

Photos from the scene show significant damage to both vehicles with a small, silver sedan flipped on the bonnet in the middle of the highway.

Department of Transport and Main Roads issued a notice advising motorists the Fitzroy Developmental Rd had closed around 10.30pm. The road re-opened around 3am.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

