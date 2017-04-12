Infamous killer and rapist's desperate bid for freedom

Convicted rapist and murderer Mark Richard Lawrence is applying to get out of jail.

AN INFAMOUS killer and rapist who has spent more than 30 years in jail wants freedom so much he is willing to take medication that could cause him to grow breasts.

One of the state's most notorious prisoners, Ipswich's Mark Richard Lawrence, and a fellow psychiatric patient killed patient Julie Ann Muirhead at Wacol on Boxing Day 1983 - in what was described as an "enactment" of his rape and murder fantasies.

He was convicted of ­manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility and sentenced to 15 years.

Lawrence, who has convictions from the 1970s for assaulting children, later raped a fellow prisoner in 1999.

During a review of his continued detention yesterday, Lawrence testified he would be willing to again undergo testosterone-lowering treatment to reduce the intensity of sexual impulses.

