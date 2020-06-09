Inept Broncos in a world of pain

OPINION: If the Brisbane Broncos are ever to return to the top of the NRL the faded powerhouse must rethink its recruitment strategy and reshape its rotten culture at the core.

Once the toast of the one-club town littered with genuine superstars, the Broncos have deteriorated into an undeservingly arrogant bunch of latte sippers who couldn’t smash an avocado, headlined by the most overpaid man in footy, Anthony Milford. It is almost criminal that the overrated five-eighth continues to bank his cheques every month. Meanwhile, Darius Boyd, sadly, is well past his best and finished as a top flight player. He has been great for many seasons but he simply does not have the legs or the will anymore.The raft of deficiencies present at Red Hill was visible for all to see during one of the most pathetic displays in the club’s history in the 59-0 drubbing at the hands of the Roosters on Thursday night. It is the second time in a matter of just a few matches the once proud club has suffered such humiliation after being belted 58-0 by Parra in the semis last year. If Anthony Seibold actually can coach, we are yet to see it and the pressure is rising fast. The only thing as damaging to their chances as their inability to play to a game plan is their overinflated sense of importance and poor attitudes. It is like watching a bunch of under-20s taking on hardened professionals. Admittedly, Brisbane currently has one of the worst injury tolls of any side but as a diehard supporter who has been waiting for more than a decade for a premiership, it is unacceptable. Every season we are told it is a ‘developing team’ that will come good’. We have watched them offload experience and bring in fresh stars touted as the next big thing, only to be left wanting, while another recruitment flaw saw them gamble by signing Milford, Boyd and the coach on long-term deals. It is now time for Seibold to show us he knows what he is doing.