Industry leaders give teachers the drum

EDUCATORS from across Ipswich were able to pick the brains of industry professionals during the USQ Engineering, Surveying and Construction Breakfast.

Friday's event was part of USQ's Teacher and Industry series, giving high school representatives a chance to learn about the uni's programs, boost their professional connections and hear about future career prospects for students.

About 30 teachers, principals and heads of departments with an interest in engineering, surveying and technology gathered at Brookwater Golf and Country Club for the event.

Professor Glen Coleman, executive dean of the Faculty of Health, Engineering and Sciences, welcomed visitors to the breakfast.

"Our role as a leading university is to provide students with the knowledge and skills, such as leadership, problem-solving and communication to be job-ready on completion of their degree,” Professor Coleman said.

"These events are very useful for secondary schools and the university to hear from industry people about their personal journeys and where the job opportunities are.”

The breakfast brought together industry leaders including Allara Energy managing director Shaun Dunne, RAAF Engineering Officer Squadron Leader Richard Lorenzo, AECOM - Asset Management: Structures associate director Dr Torill Pape and RPS Australia, Asia Pacific Survey manager Damian Ling.

Participating schools included Boonah State High School, Bremer SHS, Forest Lake SHS, Ipswich SHS, Rochedale SHS, Rosewood SHS, Springfield Central SHS, St Augustine's College, St Peters Lutheran College (Springfield), The Springfield Anglican College, and Woodcrest State College. USQ is organising networking breakfasts across its three campuses. Go to www.usq. edu.au/hes/outreach-and-engagement.