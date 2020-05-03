Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kyle Devine-Hewitt, Deb Cleary, Natalie Cooper, Glenn Butcher, Emma Elliott, Nicole Branch and Dilip Kumar with a few of the 2000 calico bags Rio Tinto donated to the hospital for health workers' uniforms.
Kyle Devine-Hewitt, Deb Cleary, Natalie Cooper, Glenn Butcher, Emma Elliott, Nicole Branch and Dilip Kumar with a few of the 2000 calico bags Rio Tinto donated to the hospital for health workers' uniforms.
Business

Industry giant joins cause for healthcare workers

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RIO Tinto has made a donation of calico bags to support Gladstone's frontline workers.

The industry giant donated 2000 of the bags to Gladstone Hospital.

Communities and communications manager Kylie Devine-Hewitt said it was a small way the company could partner with the community during the pandemic.

"We saw it as a good opportunity for us to help in a small way," Ms Devine-Hewitt said.

"Our Gladstone healthcare workers are essential to support services so we were only too happy to help."

The donation was part of Rio Tinto's Here for Gladstone fund.

coronavirus coronavirusgladstone gladstone hospital healthcare workers
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The historic Old Stonehouse has new life in it yet

        premium_icon The historic Old Stonehouse has new life in it yet

        News A dilapidated building is set to be restored to its historic best thanks to new owners.

        Ipswich CBD gets new post office

        premium_icon Ipswich CBD gets new post office

        News There was uproar from local business owners with the closure.

        How you can support struggling Aussie farmers and producers

        premium_icon How you can support struggling Aussie farmers and producers

        News New paddock to plate delivery service brings produce direct to you.

        Keep a safe distance from essential workers

        premium_icon Keep a safe distance from essential workers

        News The push to maintain social distancing around essential workers