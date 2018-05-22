Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New technology will not be implemented overnight, with a decision not expected to be made until November.
New technology will not be implemented overnight, with a decision not expected to be made until November. Contributed
Council News

Industry asked to help council with city's waste problems

Hayden Johnson
by
22nd May 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA'S waste industry will be asked to come up with a long-term strategy to fix the Ipswich City Council's waste problems.

Described by a council officer as an "agenda setter" that could be as significant as the introduction of kerbside rubbish collection, the council will call for expressions of interest to manage the region's waste.

While there is a focus on a waste-to-energy solution, the Ipswich City Council will consider all submissions made.

Three key areas are proposed to be addressed in the expression of interest for waste and recycling services including alternative waste technologies, waste and recyclate collection systems and complementary industries.

A report was provided to councillors during the Works, Parks and Sports committee meeting yesterday.

It comes after an investigation was launched into possible benefits of waste-to-energy projects.

"In addition to the waste-to-energy investigation, there have been a number of global, national and local circumstances that have forced the council to reconsider how we manage waste and recycling in Ipswich," it said.

"These circumstances include China's National Sword Policy, cross-border waste disposal, the non-execution of council's recycling contract and the failure of the recycling commodity market."

The council hopes the expression of interest period will trigger a "call to action" from industry to assess Ipswich's waste and recycling systems, processes and determine innovative solutions.

It is then expected a tender process will be undertaken to implement beneficial projects.

"Given the anticipated nature of some of the projects, they may need to be delivered by a consortium or some other partnership arrangement which may also mean regional alliances with neighbouring councils," the report said.

New technology will not be implemented overnight, with a decision not expected to be made until November.

Related Items

Show More
ipswich city council waste and recycling
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Why an Ipswich business had to close weeks after opening

    premium_icon Why an Ipswich business had to close weeks after opening

    Business It wad one of two businesses to close the doors unexpectedly this month

    Two people injured in early morning crash

    Two people injured in early morning crash

    News It's the third crash in the Ipswich area since last night

    • 22nd May 2018 7:01 AM
    Viagra, pill to be available over the counter

    premium_icon Viagra, pill to be available over the counter

    Health Push for expanded role for chemists under proposed shake-up.

    'She was tracking me': Fearful man's explanation for rampage

    premium_icon 'She was tracking me': Fearful man's explanation for rampage

    Crime Pensioner targets pot plants, washing machine and ride-on mower

    Local Partners