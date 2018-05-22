Industry asked to help council with city's waste problems

New technology will not be implemented overnight, with a decision not expected to be made until November.

AUSTRALIA'S waste industry will be asked to come up with a long-term strategy to fix the Ipswich City Council's waste problems.

Described by a council officer as an "agenda setter" that could be as significant as the introduction of kerbside rubbish collection, the council will call for expressions of interest to manage the region's waste.

While there is a focus on a waste-to-energy solution, the Ipswich City Council will consider all submissions made.

Three key areas are proposed to be addressed in the expression of interest for waste and recycling services including alternative waste technologies, waste and recyclate collection systems and complementary industries.

A report was provided to councillors during the Works, Parks and Sports committee meeting yesterday.

It comes after an investigation was launched into possible benefits of waste-to-energy projects.

"In addition to the waste-to-energy investigation, there have been a number of global, national and local circumstances that have forced the council to reconsider how we manage waste and recycling in Ipswich," it said.

"These circumstances include China's National Sword Policy, cross-border waste disposal, the non-execution of council's recycling contract and the failure of the recycling commodity market."

The council hopes the expression of interest period will trigger a "call to action" from industry to assess Ipswich's waste and recycling systems, processes and determine innovative solutions.

It is then expected a tender process will be undertaken to implement beneficial projects.

"Given the anticipated nature of some of the projects, they may need to be delivered by a consortium or some other partnership arrangement which may also mean regional alliances with neighbouring councils," the report said.

New technology will not be implemented overnight, with a decision not expected to be made until November.