Indulge in something sweet and help man's best friend

DELICIOUS: Carmen Glanville with Belle the staffy at RSPCA Wacol, where everyone is looking forward to Cupcake Day.

CALLING all sweet-tooths.

The RSPCA needs your help to raise money to help the thousands of animals who are surrendered to them each year.

They are once again asking the Ipswich community to roll up their sleeves and bake for a great cause - Cupcake Day for the RSPCA.

Cupcake Day events can be held any time during August or September, although the official day is on August 21.

RSPCA Cupcake Day gathers bakers from across the nation to make a stand for animal welfare.

All funds raised through your baking efforts will help rescue, rehabilitate and rehome the 135,000 animals that come through RSPCA shelters each year.

Registration is free so sign up today and you will receive your very own Cupcake Day party pack.

You can then organise your own event where you like - at home with family and friends, at work and ask your colleagues to also bring in yummy treats, or host a cupcake competition at your school.

For information, send an email to the RSPCA at events@rspcaqld.org.au