Individual, team brilliance as IGS teams tackle big tasks

The IGS First XI continued their steady GPS football season with a 2-1 victory over Toowoomba Grammar in their latest clash. Picture: Isaac Hou

IPSWICH Grammar School's football, rugby and tennis teams enjoyed successful outings as the GPS competition reaches a critical stage.

Ipswich Grammar's First XI footballers are in third place on eight points behind St Josephs (10 points) and The Southport School (9), who have a game in hand.

IGS advanced their position after beating Toowoomba Grammar 2-1 in their latest fourth round encounter.

With nine goals for and five against, IGS need to win their remaining games to have any chance of catching the competition pacesetters.

The team continues to develop well with year 12 students Darryl Barton and Ethan Frazer scoring impressive goals against TGS.

IGS defended exceptionally well with fullbacks Benji Binney and Luka Mirkovic, both in year 10, praised for their efforts.

The team played with a positive attitude, providing a commendable and gutsy performance.

IGS will continue its GPS battle after a well-deserved rest this weekend following a tough 1-1 draw with Brisbane Grammar a week earlier.

The talented Barton also scored in that game before BGS equalised in the 78th minute from a penalty.

IGS football action in the latest 2020 GPS competition win over Toowoomba Grammar. Picture: Isaac Hou

In rugby, IGS overcame its typical windy challenge on the range to beat Toowoomba Grammar 31-12.

The first half was a stop-start affair with both sides struggling with accuracy and continuity in the conditions.

The IGS backs capitalised on their limited opportunities to build a handy 19-7 lead at half- time.

Toowoomba kept in touch throughout the second half with a dominant line out, kicking game and scrum.

In the second half, the enterprising IGS backs created positive opportunities which resulted in two tries from Ipswich's best Xavier Stowers, Ethan King and Nick Mitchell.

Ipswich's pleasing effort followed a 50-19 victory over Brisbane Grammar a week earlier.

The IGS tennis teams also completed a comprehensive round victory against TGS, led by the Firsts combination.

In singles, the IGS team started strongly with straight set victories to Aidan Eassie, Max Ko, and a 6-0, 6-0 win for Dylan Eassie.

Kaito Nelson also began well before his opponent hit back to set up a nailbiting three-set battle.

Nelson rebounded to secure the win 6-3 in the third set.

Continuing with their momentum, the boys combined well to dominate the doubles rubbers. Dylan and Aidan won their matches 6-2, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-2.

Ko and Nelson won 6-3, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-0, contributing to an overall 102-30 success - eight rubbers to 0 and 16 sets to one.

The victory lifted the team's confidence after a previous week's overall loss to Brisbane Grammar.

In basketball, the IGS First V were beaten 92-88 in a tight encounter with Toowoomba Grammar.

After leading by eight at halftime, IGS struggled to finish the job in the final minutes.

Year 12 student Deshawn Ross-Paiwan scored 50 points in an incredible individual performance.

IGS hope to bounce back next week against Nudgee, having beaten Brisbane Grammar 107-45 in an impressive previous round display.

Starting point guard Ross-Paiwan also led the way in that game with 30 points.

In chess, premier IGS drew with Toowoomba Grammar in their latest contest.

IGS Open wins came from Oliver Strong (year 7) and Nathan Chung (year 10).

Year 11 students James Eddington and Jake Stjepcevic were also among the winners.

IGS faces Nudgee College on Thursday in Round 5.