Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An investigation has been launched after an Indigenous woman died in police custody in a watchhouse today. A report is being prepared for the coroner.
An investigation has been launched after an Indigenous woman died in police custody in a watchhouse today. A report is being prepared for the coroner.
News

Indigenous woman dies in police custody

by Thomas Chamberlin
10th Sep 2020 2:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has died in Brisbane's police watchhouse today.

Police have confirmed they are investigating and are preparing a report for the coroner.

Police are expected to issue a statement shortly.

The Courier-Mail has been told the woman who died is 49 years old and is Indigenous.

She is understood to have had previous undisclosed health issues.

The woman was arrested on Sunday.

It's understood she appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody and was listed to go to a correctional centre.

CCTV footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to the watchhouse today but declined to comment further.

 

Originally published as Indigenous woman dies in police custody in Brisbane

death in custody police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Clive Palmer guard to contest Lockyer seat

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Clive Palmer guard to contest Lockyer seat

        Politics A PRISON corrections officer will challenge the seat of Lockyer in the upcoming election. HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT HIM:

        New 150-place child care centre planned near Costco

        Premium Content New 150-place child care centre planned near Costco

        Council News Plans show the centre would have 922sqm of indoor space and 2991sqm of outdoor play...

        The man who wants to give 600 meatworkers their jobs back

        Premium Content The man who wants to give 600 meatworkers their jobs back

        News It comes as 600 full-time jobs were lost at JBS Dinmore on Wednesday

        Luxury pet motel granted expansion approval

        Premium Content Luxury pet motel granted expansion approval

        Pets & Animals A PET motel that can currently care for 20 cats will more than triple its...