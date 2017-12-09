Indigenous war memorial proposal for Queens Park

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

A DEDICATED memorial for the Indigenous people that served in the Australian Defence Force could be constructed at Queens Park in Ipswich.

The Ipswich City Council is considering building a memorial to represent the region's Indigenous men and women who went to war.

Planning, Development and Heritage Committee chairperson David Morrison said an Indigenous Australian soldier war memorial was an idea that should be progressed.

"The council's Indigenous Land Use Partnerships co-ordinator is liaising with the Indigenous Australian Community Development officer regarding the proposed memorial," he said.

"Consultation for this project will be undertaken with the traditional owners and the broader community to determine suitable locations."

A working group has been formed to discuss the details of wars to be included for consideration.

About a dozen Indigenous soldiers fought in the Boer War and between 1000 and 1300 in World War One.

Between 3000 and 6000 soldiers took part in World War Two and, for the first time, included Indigenous women.

Hundreds also took part in the Korean War, Malayan Emergency, Vietnam War and recently overseas deployments and peace-keeping operations.

"There has been talk amongst Indigenous elders in the city - their input was, the location was at Queens Park," Cr Morrison said. "All of Queens Park is heritage listed, which triggers the State Government to get involved."

Cr Morrison said once the location was set, funds would need to be raised and the plan progressed.

"It certainly won't happen this financial year," he said. "There hasn't even been a design put forward yet."