Indigenous students get a taste of life in the sky

Courtney Hill and Emily McInnes at the helm of USQ‚Äôs flight simulator in Springfield.

LOWOOD State High School's Emily McInnes was on cloud nine after being treated to a flying experience in a commercial jet flight simulator at USQ Springfield recently.

The Year 10 student was among six Indigenous students offered the chance to feel what it is like to sit in the flight deck and 'fly' a Boeing 737-800 as a reward for demonstrating excellent leadership skills during the USQ Deadly Ways program.

Led by USQ Senior Lecturer (Aviation and Logistics) Paul Lee, the students were taken through a realistic flight exercise, including learning how to fly, steer, take off and land.

Emily said the simulator experience opened her eyes to what a career as a pilot would be like.

"At first it was nerve-racking but once you're in the air you kind of think to yourself, wow I'm flying a plane,” she said.

"I reckon being a pilot would be a pretty awesome job.”

For Courtney Hill, who graduated from Laidley State High School last month, the flight simulator was better than she had imagined.

"Once you stepped into the simulator it felt like you were in the cockpit of an actual airplane,” she said.

"It was a great experience learning how to fly and a great opportunity to learn more about the aviation industry.”

The students were chosen to take part in the flight simulator experience as recognition for their commitment to their education and the Deadly Ways program.

Organised by USQ's College for Indigenous Studies, Education and Research (CISER), the program aimed to engage and ignite aspirations in Indigenous high school students to start thinking about the next step in their educational journeys.

A key part of the program was a three-day camp at Lake Moogerah, which connected Year 10 students with Year 11 and 12 leaders from schools in the Lockyer Valley, Darling Downs, Ipswich and South-West.

To learn more about studying Aviation at USQ, visit www.usq.edu.au/aviation