Indigenous students flourish in literacy program

WITH a newfound passion for reading and writing, a group of Ipswich students is now reaping the benefits of completing an intensive literacy program.

Seven children participated in this year's Literacy Development Program (LDP), which was designed to help close the literacy gap by improving literacy outcomes for young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

The 10-week program, delivered by the University of Southern Queensland (USQ) in collaboration with Kambu Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporation for Health, provides an opportunity for Year 4-6 students and their parents/carers to develop their reading and writing skills, as well as gain a greater sense of culture and identity.

The students were guided by USQ lecturer Kylie Meyer and pre-service teacher Pratima Naidu, while Kambu Health representatives and local Elders provided a range of workshops and activities focused on culture, health, social and emotional wellbeing, leadership and schooling.

Ms Meyer said boosting literacy skills was crucial to future success in schooling and life.

"Literacy affects many aspects of life and is crucial to a child's capacity to learn and engage in education, while increasing their self-esteem and raising their aspirations,” Ms Meyer said.

"By working together with children and their families, we're encouraging literacy activities to continue at home so that learning will continue beyond the program.”

As part of the program, students created and wrote stories about female superhero characters, or sheroes inspired by this year's NAIDOC theme Because of Her, We Can!.

Autographed copies of their books were shared to their teachers, principals, family and friends during the program's showcase event at USQ Ipswich last night (October 16).

Ten-year-old Justyce-Kalarni Baldwin, who is of Torres Strait Islander descent, used to find reading "boring” but now enjoys picking up a book.

"I was surprised by how much fun reading can be,” the Sacred Heart School Year 5 student said.

"I also got to learn more about my culture and heritage.”

Justyce's mother Cristy said the program helped her daughter come out of her shell.

"The program took her out of her comfort zone, but it's given her tremendous confidence in her reading and writing, as well as her school work,” she said.

"It really opened her mind to the possibilities and that there is no limit to what she can achieve.

"I'm really proud of her.”

The LDP is part of the Ipswich Education Youth and Sport Program (IEYSP), which provides culturally-based learning activities within a university setting to build aspirational possibilities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students across education, careers, health and sporting codes.

Kambu Health CEO Stella Taylor-Johnson said the LDP allowed parents and carers to be actively involved in their child's education.

"Many parents have indicated to us that they would like further support with their own numeracy and literacy skill development so they can build confidence in their own learning and effectively support their child's learning,” she said.

"This is a wonderful outcome for the students and the parents involved, as it will help them achieve their goals while boosting their educational and wellbeing prospects.

"I wish them all the best in their education and encourage them to keep writing, and always be proud of themselves and their culture.”

The program was funded through the Commonwealth Government's Higher Education Participation and Partnership Program (HEPPP) in 2018, to improve the access, participation and success of students from communities under-represented in higher education.