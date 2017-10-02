Indigenous school says 'gurumba bigi': g'day and welcome!

The Hymba Yumba open day event is on this weekend.

SPRINGFIELD'S only indigenous school is set to hold its open day this weekend.

Hymba Yumba is an independent school which in the local Bidjara language means a 'community listening and learning place.'

The school offers Prep to Year 12, with a curriculum grounded in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

The vision at Hymba Yumba is for jarjums (children) to achieve their full potential in a modern Australian society and to contribute to the spiritual, social, cultural, political and economic life of their family and community.

The Hymba Yumba school will hold its open day this Saturday.

The Hymba Yumba Open Day event will give prospective students and their families the opportunity to check out the school's facilities as well as meet with teachers.

It will also feature face painting, a jumping castle, food stalls and a coffee van.

While the school has a strong Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander foundation, students from all cultures, religions and socio-economic backgrounds are welcome to enrol.

The Hymba Yumba Open Day will be held from 10am-2pm on Saturday, October 7 at 6 Springfield Parkway, Springfield.

For more information call (07) 3381 8134 or email: admin@hymbayumba.qld.edu.au.