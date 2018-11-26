Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Indigenous rights campaigner Bonita Mabo dies

by Chris Lees
26th Nov 2018 3:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BONITA Mabo, the wife of well-known indigenous rights campaigner Eddie Mabo has died.

In a statement, The Australian South Sea islander Alliance said she would "be greatly missed".

"Aunty Bonita's contribution to social justice and human rights for First Nations People and the Australian South Sea islander recognition was monumental and relentless," the statement read.

Just last week James Cook University presented her with one their highest awards - an Honorary Doctor of Letters, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the community.

She was the co-founder of Australia's first indigenous community school, the Black Community School in Townsville, where she worked as a teacher's aide and oversaw the day-to-day operations, including providing continuity and cultural training to all children.

Last week JCU Chancellor Bill Tweddell said Dr Mabo was a deserving recipient of the award.

"Dr Mabo has been recognised for her 45 years of service to the community and her advocacy for indigenous Australians and Australian South Sea islanders," he said.

"Her acceptance of this award is an honour to the university."

bonita mabo eddie mabo editors picks indigenous rights

Top Stories

    Warning signs Allison’s loved ones missed

    premium_icon Warning signs Allison’s loved ones missed

    Crime THE sister of murdered mum Allison Baden-Clay says the outcome might have been different if more people knew the signs of abuse.

    • 26th Nov 2018 7:11 PM
    Yes Minister, that’s a great gift

    premium_icon Yes Minister, that’s a great gift

    Politics Gifts included a gold shovel

    • 26th Nov 2018 5:36 PM
    ‘Toxic’ factory leaving locals sick and itchy

    ‘Toxic’ factory leaving locals sick and itchy

    Health Residents insist the “cat p**s” smell is making their children sick

    More foster carers needed to care for cuddly animals

    premium_icon More foster carers needed to care for cuddly animals

    News There are only 17 carers currently in Ipswich

    Local Partners