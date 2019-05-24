Indigenous history, culture being recognised

BOMBER'S BLAST

IT'S Indigenous round in the NRL and AFL with both codes celebrating the proud history Indigenous players have in both codes.

The Richmond-Essendon AFL game played at the MCG each year is one of the highlights on the calendar and is named "Dreamtime at the G".

A host of NRL clubs will wear special jerseys proudly designed by players honouring their history and ancestors.

Closer to home, the Karalee Tornadoes will host their 2nd Annual Indigenous Weekend in recognition of their Indigenous members past, present and future.

It will start tonight at the Blue Gum Reserve and continue through Saturday with a special performance at noon.

The celebration is named the Karalee Budela Warrill Annual Indigenous Weekend. It's a great intiative that other clubs should look at.

World Cup firing up

THE Cricket World Cup starts next Thursday with hosts Eng-land battling South Africa in the opening game.

Australia will launch its campaign next Saturday against Afghanistan.

Australia goes into this tournament on the back of some great one day wins. With the return of Steve Smith and David Warner, Australia will only get stronger.

The bookmakers have Australia on the third line of betting with England on top followed by India.

Ten countries will battle it out for World Cup supremacy with the champions to be crowned on July 14.

RIP Niki Lauda

NIKI Lauda was regarded as one of the greatest Formula One drivers in history after winning the World Drivers Championships in 1975, 1977 and 1984.

He was a fighter who gave his all.

That was most evident when he returned to win the title a year after an horrific crash that nearly took his life.

Lauda inhaled hot toxic fumes and suffered severe burns to most of his body but his will to fight on showed the world that obstacles can be overcome.

He also will go down in folklore as the only driver to win the title for Ferrari and McLaren.

After his career ended, he couldn't sit still and became an aviation entrepreneur founding and running three airlines aptly named Lauda Air, Niki and Lauda.

He was a true champion of a sport that at the time was filled with great drivers.

RLI previews

ROUND 10: Fassifern v Swifts (Sunday) - Fassifern are gettiing better as the season moves along.

The Bombers will face a Bluebirds team that accounted for premiership heavyweights Goodna in their last game.

The Bombers need to do all the little things right if they want to secure their first win. They will rely on the experienced Mitchell Range at five-eight and Mahe Paseka in the forwards.

The Bluebirds are the Jekyll and Hyde team in the competition. One week they look great and the next they look a little disinterested.

If the switched-on Swifts team turns up to play, Fassifern will find victory in this game just out of their reach.

Tip: Swifts.

Goodna v West End (Sunday): It's the Matthew "Cama" O'Brien memorial game where both teams will be playing for the trophy struck in honour of a great servant to both clubs.

Goodna started the season on fire winning six out of seven but dropped their last game to a more determined Swifts outfit.

They looked disorganised in attack and defence and will look to rectify it against a Bulldogs outfit that is short on numbers and lack competitive depth.

The Bulldogs must play a simple game and complete their sets and work hard in defence or the scoreboard could get a workout.

Tip: Goodna.

Norths v Redbank (Sunday): Norths are back at home where they play some of their better football. However they face a Redbank outfit that is playing some great football.

The Tigers were soundly beaten in their last account against Brothers.

But after having the weekend off will look to get back into the winner's circle with some basic rugby league.

The Bears have surprised a lot of people this year with how competitive they have been and currently sit well inside the top four.

Another win here will signal to the other clubs that they are well in the premiership race.

The Bears forwards have been setting an awesome platform for their backs to do the starry things. Every player has been stepping up when required.

Tip: Redbank.

Quick thoughts

HEROES of the week: Congratulations to the 11 players selected in the SEQ teams after last weekend's fixtures. Seven players made the Open team in Zac Lemberg, Brett Kelly, Ono So'oialo, Chris Ash, Mitchell Range, Josh Afoa and Robert Kennedy. Fio Fainga'a, Valu Lisati, AJ Sausoo and Charlie Christensen were selected in the under-20 team. All players will do Ipswich proud.

Villain of the week: Nick Kyrgios disgraced himself again with a performance that was typical of his recent behaviour. Swearing at fans, smashing his racket, throwing a chair onto the court and producing a hissy fit was childish. The sooner the Tennis Association sanctions him the correct way the better. He deserves a long period on the sidelines to think about his actions and learn how to control his emotions.

Did you know? Only four players have acheived a quad-ruple double in the NBA. They are Nate Thurmond (Chicago Bulls), Alvin Robertson (San Antonio Spurs), Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston Rockets) and David Robertson (San Antonio Spurs).

The best of these four was Thurmond, who produced 22 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists and 12 blocks in the game.

Bomber's best: My tipping success continued with Tim Tszyu winning his fight and the Brisbane Lions edging out the Adelaide Crows.

This week I see the rampaging top three in the Roosters, Storm and Rabbits all having a win.