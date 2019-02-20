Menu
ANGER: Protesters against development of the Deebing Creek mission site meet outside Ipswich courthouse. Rob Williams
Indigenous group calls for own unity in 'fight to the end'

Hayden Johnson
20th Feb 2019 3:44 PM
INDIGENOUS groups across Ipswich must unite in the fight to stop Deebing Creek from becoming a housing estate, a descendant believes.

Protesters gathered outside the Ipswich courthouse while mediation between representatives of the region's Aboriginal people and developers Frasers Property was held inside.

Daniel Thompson, a descendant of the Yuggera people, was not optimistic about the group's chances.

"I don't hold much faith in what we're doing today,” he said.

The group is fighting to stop development around a sacred mission site at Deebing Creek.

Mr Thompson said the group was getting traction and demanded more investigation into how the land ended up in private hands.

"I don't know how they acquired the land, who they consulted,” he said.

"That should be enough for the Palaszczuk Government, the state to say no deal.

"We're the ones with the truest links to the land and we have no say in town planning.”

Mr Thompson called for Ipswich's Indigenous people to "come together on this”.

"We've got a lot of grievances on old stuff from being descendants of Purga and Deebing Creek,” he said.

"The old policies from back in the day still affect our people in many ways.

"I'd call on everyone to come together for this one fight.”

Frasers Property has previously said its engagement with Indigenous groups had been occurring for about three years.

The company has said it will continue to engage with traditional landowners.

Mr Thompson said historians predicted there were at least 160 burials in the Deebing Creek area.

He said the group would do whatever it takes to stop development on the site.

"None of us was consulted and we're going to fight to the end,” he said.

"That land belongs to our ancestors, King Billy, because of what took place on that land and we're not going without a fight.”

Developers plan to transform the Deebing Creek mission site into public parklands with information on the site.

