City's highest honour for indigenous fighter

HONOUR: Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt, Aunty Faye Carr and Cr Kerry Silver at the Key to the City ceremony.

HONOUR: Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt, Aunty Faye Carr and Cr Kerry Silver at the Key to the City ceremony. Contributed

A FIGHT to create a better life for her children and fixing the injustices against Aboriginal people have been a life's work for Aunty Faye Carr.

Aunty Faye, who was 14 when she left her Deebing Creek home to live and work at the Nudgee orphanage, this week received the key to the city.

In a ceremony on Tuesday, Aunty Faye was granted the city's highest honour for her work with Indigenous Australians.

She was visibly moved as the key to the city was presented by Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt and Councillor Kerry Silver.

Aunty Faye was named Ipswich Citizen of the Year in 2016 and has been honoured as the 2017 National NAIDOC Female Elder of the Year.

The Yuggera Elder has impacted the lives of Indigenous Australians from Ipswich and beyond and continues to give back to the community she loves.

She has been involved in the creation and running of community organisations, including the Brisbane Aboriginal Legal Service, now known as the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service, which provides legal services throughout Queensland.

She is also the chair of Liworaji Aboriginal Corporation, where young people and families can get information and speak with elders.

Cr Silver described handing Aunty Faye the key as "the highlight of my time on council".