Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HONOUR: Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt, Aunty Faye Carr and Cr Kerry Silver at the Key to the City ceremony.
HONOUR: Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt, Aunty Faye Carr and Cr Kerry Silver at the Key to the City ceremony. Contributed
Council News

City's highest honour for indigenous fighter

Hayden Johnson
by
30th May 2018 4:14 PM

A FIGHT to create a better life for her children and fixing the injustices against Aboriginal people have been a life's work for Aunty Faye Carr.

Aunty Faye, who was 14 when she left her Deebing Creek home to live and work at the Nudgee orphanage, this week received the key to the city.

In a ceremony on Tuesday, Aunty Faye was granted the city's highest honour for her work with Indigenous Australians.

She was visibly moved as the key to the city was presented by Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt and Councillor Kerry Silver.

Aunty Faye was named Ipswich Citizen of the Year in 2016 and has been honoured as the 2017 National NAIDOC Female Elder of the Year.

The Yuggera Elder has impacted the lives of Indigenous Australians from Ipswich and beyond and continues to give back to the community she loves.

She has been involved in the creation and running of community organisations, including the Brisbane Aboriginal Legal Service, now known as the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service, which provides legal services throughout Queensland.

She is also the chair of Liworaji Aboriginal Corporation, where young people and families can get information and speak with elders.

Cr Silver described handing Aunty Faye the key as "the highlight of my time on council".

indigeneous ipswich city council key to the city wayne wendt
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Ipswich man killed, woman seriously injured in highway crash

    Ipswich man killed, woman seriously injured in highway crash

    News UPDATE: A man has died in a horrific collision between a truck and car near Boonah.

    How to deal with cyber-bullying: Expert explains

    premium_icon How to deal with cyber-bullying: Expert explains

    News Having trouble with bullying? Here's some advice for parents

    • 30th May 2018 4:10 PM
    Check out Ipswich's fastest growing association

    premium_icon Check out Ipswich's fastest growing association

    News State award for hard work building juniors

    • 30th May 2018 4:06 PM
    Jail for cocaine addict who took $310k of bosses' money

    Jail for cocaine addict who took $310k of bosses' money

    News Employers' super fund suffered as addict plundered

    Local Partners