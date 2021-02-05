Indigenous artists showcase talents at CBD precinct

IPSWICH’s redeveloped Nicholas Street Precinct has neared closer to completion following its latest installation of indigenous artwork.

Created by local artists Lincoln Austin, Aunty Kim Ah Sam and Kyra Manktelow, the trio on Friday revealed their stunning pieces to public eyes at Tulmur Place.

Mayor Teresa Harding and Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle also joined in on the festivities.

The installations include hanging fish traps, a family of platypus sculptures, an indigenous trade routes ceiling mural and a large sculpture.

Mr Austin said part of his inspiration for the sculpture came from the 2011 floods which devastated Ipswich.

Ipswich artist Lincoln Austin shows off his sculpture titled ‘Standing’.

He said it was also an interpretation of the city’s long-time floral emblem.

“The Eucalyptus Curtisii, you can cut it back to the ground and it grows back again,” he said.

“It’s really tenacious and really indestructible, much like the people of this city.”

Meanwhile, the opportunity to produce the artwork took on a whole new meaning for relatives Aunty Kim Ah Sam and Kyra Manktelow.

The duo first applied separately to undertake the works and only learned of each other’s success when informed by Council that they would be collaborating on some pieces.

“I feel good, [to have] a story that I feel can be portrayed for other people to understand our cultural ways and knowledge,” said Ms Manktelow.

Aunty Kim Ah Sam and Kyra Manktelow collaborated on a number of pieces.

Ms Ah Sam revealed they had already showed the pieces off to many family members.

Cr Harding said on Friday art installations enriched public spaces and community pride, while also promoting the city’s creative sector.

“Council is delighted to provide a platform to showcase local art as part of our commitment to enable and advocate for a vibrant creative sector,” she said.

“Public art captures our history and aspirations. It adds to the cultural, aesthetic and economic vitality of our community.

A preview of the indigenous trade routes ceiling mural.

Cr Doyle said council would continue to work closely with local art groups to ensure the space continued to inspire and create locally.

“Art in public spaces is critical to fostering community identity, creating a sense of place and connecting us with indigenous and local history.

Cr Doyle said plans were already being made to create similar opportunities for local artists.

“Council office are identifying opportunities in the new civic space, as well as other areas in the CBD where community artists will have the opportunity to create some pieces,” she said.

She said St. Paul’s Anglican Church was among some possible opportunities.