Chef Pitamber Dutt is back at Indian Mehfil. Rob Williams
Indian Mehfil backs drought-hit farmers

17th Aug 2018 5:00 PM

FOR every diner that walks into the business, Indian Mehfil will donate money to drought-stricken farmers.

The business will donate $1 to Buy a Bale for every dining-in customer until the end of September.

Personal donations will also be accepted, with a goal to raise raise more than $5000.

"Indian Mehfil and my family has been embraced by the Ipswich community and we take our place in this proud city with pride," owner Rajesh Sharma said.

"Dig deep for a truly meaningful cause.

"We can't live without our farmers and right now they need us."

