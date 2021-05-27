A repatriation flight from India has landed in Melbourne just hours before the state goes into a snap seven-day lockdown. Picture: Supplied

A repatriation flight from India has landed in Melbourne hours before the state is plunged into a seven-day lockdown.

About 150 people on Qantas flight QF112 arrived in the Covid-19 stricken city just before 5pm on Thursday after travelling from New Delhi via Darwin.

All passengers who boarded the plane returned negative tests for COVID-19 and will begin their two weeks of isolation in hotel quarantine.

Victoria’s acting Premier James Merlino announced the snap week-long lockdown on Thursday after the state recorded 11 new locally acquired cases.

This will be the state’s fourth lockdown in 12 months.

As health authorities race to contain the Whittlesea cluster, stage-three restrictions will be imposed from 11.59pm.

There are only five reasons a Victorian can leave their home including:

Shopping for necessary goods and services

Authorised work or permitted education

Exercise – a 2-hour limit with one other person

Care giving, compassionate, and medical reasons

To get vaccinated

Mr Merlino said the “circuit breaker” was a reminder for people eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine to do so.

“The reason why we are dealing with this outbreak today is because of a hotel breach in South Australia, that is not a criticism, it is just a fact,” he said.

“The only way through this pandemic is everyone getting vaccinated as quickly as you are eligible.”

Originally published as India flight lands in Melbourne