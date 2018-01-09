India closer to legalising gay sex

A protester makes his point at a Rainbow Pride March in Calcutta, Eastern India on December 10 last year.

INDIA could be on the verge of legalising homosexuality after its Supreme Court agreed to re-examine a colonial era law outlawing sex between men.

The court agreed the validity of Section 377 of the Indian penal code, adapted from an 16th century English law and punishable by life imprisonment, would be referred to a large bench before October.

The court was responding to a case brought by LGBT rights activists who said the ban put them at constant threat of arrest.

One of the justices said: "A section of people or individuals who exercise their choice should never remain in a state of fear.

"Choice can't be allowed to cross boundaries of law, but confines of law can't trample or curtail the inherent right embedded in an individual under article 21 of [the] Constitution.”

The decision comes after the court ruled that India's LGBT community had a fundamental right to express their sexuality in August.

The judges ruled that sexual orientation is covered under clauses in the Indian Constitution that relate to liberty even though the Indian government insisted there is no legal right to privacy.

Campaigners thought the ruling would pave the way for the repeal of Section 377.

Section 377 was dismissed by the High Court in Delhi in 2009 but this ruling was later overruled by the Supreme Court in 2013 which said it was the responsibility of Parliament, not the judiciary, to change the law.

The Supreme Court observed few than 200 people had been convicted of homosexual acts under the legislation in 2013 in a country of 1.3 billion people - but campaigners warn the act still gives people the power to blackmail LGBT people and hampers efforts to combat HIV/Aids, the Guardian reported.

Some 1347 cases were recorded under Section 377 in 2015 but most of these were related to alleged sexual offences against children.

LGBT activist Aditya Bondyopadhyay said the decision showed the court was reconsidering its earlier decision to uphold and was trying to correct it.

He said: "There has been so much criticism of the judgment, and mobilisation on the ground and acceptance levels have gone up by a lot, [despite] the conservative forces in the ruling party”.

India remains a conservative society and there appears to be little political appetite to change the law.

- Caroline Mortimer, The Independent