‘Incredible’: Young snapper’s top shots of lunar eclipse

by Luke Mortimer
17th Jul 2019 9:45 AM
A TWEED photography student with autism who snapped a stunning lunar eclipse says capturing celestial events on camera is "like a thought-blocker to all the people who are nasty to me".

Talented young photographer Zak Jones woke up at 4.30am on Wednesday to catch the partial lunar eclipse from his home about 6.20am - five decades after man first walked on the moon.

Another shot of the patrial lunar eclipse by Tweed photographer Zak Jones. Picture: Zak Jones
The eclipse was visible in southeast Queensland between 6.01am and 6.37am.

Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth aligns between the sun and the moon.

An eclipse will not be visible again until 2021.

Mr Jones, 20, said it's like he's in his "own little world" when his camera lens are pointed skyward.

"I have autism and it's like a thought-blocker to all the people who are nasty to me," he said.

Tweed photographer Zak Jones.
"I love astronomy and photography. It helps me cope with my depression."

Mr Jones had to brave a chilly morning to photograph the eclipse, which he described as "incredible".

Tweed photographer Zak Jones captured this image of the partial lunar eclipse. Picture: Zak Jones
"It was amazing. It was such a clear morning," he said.

"The weather was bloody cold though. I had to rug up, but it was so beautiful.

"I always enjoy lunar eclipses."

Cheryl Stratton-jones set her alarm to catch this photo of the partial lunar eclipse over the Gold Coast. Picture: Cheryl Stratton-jones
Mr Jones, who's a TAFE student, said he set up in his backyard after setting an alarm for 4.30am.

"I got up and I'm like 'right, let's get this'," he said.

The partial lunar eclipse pictured from Hope Island. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling
"I photographed it from the start until the moon set behind the hills.

Mr Jones said the equipment he used to take the photos was a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV and a Sigma 160-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM contemporary lens.

