Incredible upset opens door for Barty

Ashleigh Barty requires three more victories to become the first Australian woman to top the world rankings in over 40 years.

The newly-crowned French Open champion will head to Wimbledon as the provisional top seed if she reaches the final of the Birmingham Classic following Naomi Osaka's shock loss to Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.

Osaka, who this week admitted she was struggling to adapt to grass, surrendered 6-2 6-3 to the world No. 43.

Barty, who reached the decider at this tournament 12 months ago, booked her quarter-final place at Edgbaston with a routine 6-3 6-1 win over American Jennifer Brady and now faces five-time All England champion Venus Williams on Friday for a place in the last four.

She would then meet the winner of a quarterfinal between former world number one Karolina Pliskova and Barbora Strycova.

Should Barty reach the top spot, she would emulate her idol Evonne Goolagong-Cawley, who was the last Aussie to reach the summit of women's tennis 43 years ago.

Barty dispatched world No. 66 Brady in just under an hour to chalk up her ninth successive win and maintain her brilliant form ahead of Wimbledon, which begins on July 1. "I feel like I'm playing some great tennis," Barty said.

"I think the work that we have been doing over the last 12 to 18 months in particular but over the last three years is kind of all coming together.

"The stars have aligned a little bit for me, and I think when you get those opportunities you have to do your best to take them with both hands.

"I feel like I'm comfortable in my own skin. I feel like I know exactly how I want to play in most matches, and it's just about going out there trying to execute as best I can."

Williams, 39, eased past Chinese sixth seed Qiang Wang, who is 12 years her junior, 6-3 6-2 and will meet Barty for the second time in her long career. The Australian won in three sets when the pair last played at the WTA Cincinnati in 2017.

"She's playing well on the grass," Williams said. "It's not easy to get to these quarter-finals. No match is easy.

"I'll have to have a feel for it tomorrow and see what works."

Elsewhere in the second round, Barty's doubles partner for the week, eighth-seeded German Julia Goerges beat Evgeniya Rodina in straight sets.

NUMBER ONE FACTS

EVONNE Goolagona Cawley was the last Australian to be ranked No. 1, holding the position for two weeks in 1976.

SINCE then 25 players have held the crown: Chris Evert (US), Martina Navratilova (US), Tracy Austin (US), Steffi Graf (Germany), Monica Seles (Yugoslavia/US), Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (Spain), Martina Hingis (Switzerland), Lindsay Davenport (US), Jennifer Capriati (US), Venus Williams (US), Kim Clijsters (Belguim), Justine Henin (Belgium), Amelie Mauresmo (France), Maria Sharapova (Russia), Ana Ivanovic (Serbia), Jelena Jankovic (Serbia), Serena Williams (US), Dinara Safina (Russia), Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark), Victoria Azarenka (Belarus), Angelique Kerber (Germany), Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic), Garbine Muguruza (Spain), Simona Halep (Romania), Naomi Osaka (Japan).

OSAKA has been number one since winning the Australian Open in January this year

BARTY was ranked 632nd in the world just three years ago but after a nine-match winning streak - including the French Open title - is just 207 ranking points behind Osaka