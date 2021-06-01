Incredible plan to turn stadium into ‘mini cauldron’

Blues shafted by Origin opener being moved to Townsville?

Footy mad fans have snapped up nearly every hotel room in Townsville as the city kicks into "overdrive" to host next week's historic State of Origin blockbuster.

In a major coup expected to pump $5m into the rugby league heartland, the NRL on Monday announced it would move Game 1 of the series to Townsville - forcing the Blues to play two games in a row in Maroon country.

After days of negotiations, it's understood an 11th hour offer by the Queensland Government sealed the deal for the shift, dashing a last ditch bid from NSW.

The move to Townsville comes amid a worsening Covid-19 outbreak in Melbourne, where 11 new locally acquired cases were recorded in the 24 hours to Monday.

"Townsville has the lowest risk of a Covid outbreak impacting the game and the least financial fallout of the available venues," NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said.

"The passion North Queenslanders have for our game is something special and we're really excited to reward the region with an Origin game.

"I understand some fans will have wanted a neutral venue, but the reality is we are working within a pandemic and we have to make decisions that ensure Origin proceeds as scheduled and with the lowest financial impact on the game."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announcing Townsville would host Game 1 of this year’s State of Origin. Picture: Josh Woning

The announcement has spun Townsville's business community into "overdrive" according to the region's main economic body Townsville Enterprise, as questions are raised about whether the city will be able to meet demand.

"Game one will not only inject $5 million into the local economy but showcase our region on a national stage and cement our position as a major events destination," Townsville Enterprise chief executive Claudia Brumme-Smith said.

Townsville Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ross McLennan said similar fears were voiced when the Supercars first started in the city.

"We built tent cities, rented outed people's homes, so I'm sure North Queenslander's will welcome everyone and we will work out a way of doing it with 10 days' notice," he said.

Demand for hotel rooms and accommodation across Townsville skyrocketed in the hours before the official announcement had even been made, and as of Monday night 97 per cent of rooms were booked out according to Booking.com

"Demand has been massive," Quest Townsville manager Faye Gird said.

"Booking inquiries for 20, 60, 30 rooms are just continuously coming through."

Seventeen Airbnb properties were available in Townsville City, while all properties in the area on Wotif.com were sold out.

Five of the city's major hotels including The Ville (174 rooms) Aquarius on the Beach (130) Mercure Townsville (162) Hotel Grand Chancellor Townsville (200) and Quest Townsville (141) would generate at least $125,085 in accommodation costs on Origin night alone, based on Townsville Enterprise's average event day room cost of $155 per room per night.

As part of the landmark event, Townsville's new Queensland Country Bank Stadium will be turned into a "mini cauldron" with an additional 1872 seats taking its capacity from 25,455 seats to 27,327.

Temporary grandstands will be trucked to Townsville while the city's main drag Flinders St will be transformed into a free "live site".

Tickets for the Townsville game will go on sale to North Queensland Cowboys Members, Maroon Members and Batchys Blues at 1pm on Wednesday.

General admission tickets will be available at 3pm on Wednesday from $49.

The cost of flights to Townsville began to creep up yesterday afternoon following the Premier's announcement.

The cheapest flight from Brisbane to Townsville on June 8 was $216 via Jetstar, up from $173 on Monday morning.

Likewise, the return flight from Townsville to Brisbane on June 10 was $291 via Jetstar, up from $128.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk described the announcement as "tremendous news".

"(It's) the first time that a State of Origin has been held in a regional city," she said.

"I really want to thank the NRL.

"I know this has been tough, especially with what's happening down in Melbourne."

Treasurer Cameron Dick said he was happier than a "JT laugh".

"This is the moment that north Queenslanders have been waiting generations for," he said.

"If the NSW Blues think it's difficult coming to Brisbane, wait until they get to Townsville - the cauldron of the North."

Rob Peel and his children Indi, 5, and Hudson, 6, are ready to support the Maroons come Game 1 in Townsville.

Townsville dad Rob Peel, 27, said his children and extended family were buzzing with excitement at the news Origin was coming to the heartland of rugby league.

"Being born in North Queensland, the rugby league heartland, we grew up watching it and always get together as a family to watch it," he said.

"All of the kids actually play rugby league, even the girls, so they are all very excited to get around it."

Originally published as Incredible plan to turn Townsville stadium into 'mini cauldron'