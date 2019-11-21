Menu
A picture of what should be the skyline of one of Australia's most recognisable cities shows the crazy impact the fires are having.
Environment

Incredible picture of Sydney drowning in bushfire smoke

by Ben Graham,Phoebe Loomes and Ally Foster
21st Nov 2019 7:22 PM

Crews in Victoria are battling against the most severe Code Red conditions in parts of the state;

In South Australia catastrophic conditions have destroyed numerous homes overnight and today;

In NSW crews continue to battle blazes after a horror two weeks;

In Queensland crews are taking advantage of easing conditions, but fires continue to burn around the state;

Crews are also battling blazes in Tasmania.

