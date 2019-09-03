Incredible numbers for lids into limbs

More than 11,000 lids were collected

More than 11,000 lids were collected

The Bethany Lutheran Primary School community at Raceview, have embraced the "Lids 4 Kids" initiative.

Principal, Mrs Heidi Hansen said, "In just 3 weeks, families have collected 11,000 plastic lids."

The lids are recycled to make prosthetic limbs for children with disabilities, using 3D printing.

As donations come into the school, they are taken to classrooms for students to sort and count.

This is an opportunity for children to apply mathematical skills to a real world context, to give selflessly, and make a difference to the lives of others, by responding to their needs.

It is also a reflection of our school Mission Statement, "To empower students to serve and achieve."