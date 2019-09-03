Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than 11,000 lids were collected
More than 11,000 lids were collected
News

Incredible numbers for lids into limbs

Darren Hallesy
by
3rd Sep 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Bethany Lutheran Primary School community at Raceview, have embraced the "Lids 4 Kids" initiative.

Principal, Mrs Heidi Hansen said, "In just 3 weeks, families have collected 11,000 plastic lids."

The lids are recycled to make prosthetic limbs for children with disabilities, using 3D printing.

As donations come into the school, they are taken to classrooms for students to sort and count.

This is an opportunity for children to apply mathematical skills to a real world context, to give selflessly, and make a difference to the lives of others, by responding to their needs.

It is also a reflection of our school Mission Statement, "To empower students to serve and achieve."

bethany lutheran lids 4 kids school news
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Grantham flood defamation case starts: 'Insinuating and sly'

    premium_icon Grantham flood defamation case starts: 'Insinuating and sly'

    Breaking THE Wagner case has begun over a 60 Minutes broadcast implying the brothers failed to take steps to stop a quarry wall collapsing, 'causing' the deadly flood.

    Springfield schools prepare for landmark event

    premium_icon Springfield schools prepare for landmark event

    Education Public & private schools are preparing for landmark education event