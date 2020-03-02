Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Rescue of missing woman Barbara Marincic
News

INCREDIBLE: Missing elderly woman found knee-deep in mud

Steph Allen
2nd Mar 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 5:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MISSING woman Barbara Marincic has been found alive after four days of search efforts around the Yalboroo area.

A CQ Rescue helicopter was flying over the first search area, which had been extended, about noon when they spotted Ms Marincic laying in a cane field.

Rescue officers landed the chopper and trudged through knee-deep mud to retrieve Ms Marincic.

She was flown to Mackay Base Hospital about 1.45pm.

It comes after an increasingly desperate search for Ms Marincic which included police dive squad crews, SES, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and rural property owners.

Mackay Police District Inspector Ian Haughton yesterday said the dive squad arrived on Sunday.

He said the squads were searching private properties in areas of interest where water ranged from four inches to a couple of feet in depth.

More Stories

Show More
mackay base hospital mackay racq cq rescue missing woman yalboroo
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        USQ lecturer advocates for vision impaired students

        premium_icon USQ lecturer advocates for vision impaired students

        Education ‘The goal is to empower students to take an active role in their education and have more independence.’

        Experience colours, sounds and tastes from across the globe

        premium_icon Experience colours, sounds and tastes from across the globe

        News See how Ipswich’s International Cafe is celebrating its big milestone

        Passionate educator following her father's lead

        premium_icon Passionate educator following her father's lead

        Education She’s taught all over the world and now calls Springfield home.

        WANTED: Do you know where these 30 people are?

        premium_icon WANTED: Do you know where these 30 people are?

        News Police would like to speak to these people