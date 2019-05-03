Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called after a man was pulled out of the river at Brunswick Heads.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called after a man was pulled out of the river at Brunswick Heads. Contributed
News

Bystanders' incredible effort to save man pulled from river

3rd May 2019 6:09 AM | Updated: 12:56 PM

MEMBERS of the public have worked to save the life of a man who was pulled unconscious from the river at Brunswick Heads yesterday afternoon.

A spokesman from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said the service was tasked on a primary mission to Brunswick Heads late in the afternoon yesterday, after a man was pulled out of the water.

He was unconscious.

Members of the public performed CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived and continued treatment.

"The man regained consciousness prior to the helicopter arriving on scene," the rescue chopper spokesman said.

"He was assessed by the helicopter medical team and transported by road ambulance to Tweed Heads Hospital."

The patient's current condition is unknown at this time.

brunswick heads near drowning westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Fare evader's promise to pay it back doesn't fly

    premium_icon Fare evader's promise to pay it back doesn't fly

    Crime The man has notched up almost 50 fines.

    • 3rd May 2019 1:00 PM
    Builders hit with surprise new levies

    premium_icon Builders hit with surprise new levies

    Business Two construction levies have been raised

    • 3rd May 2019 12:37 PM
    Former cop jailed over Ipswich corruption

    premium_icon Former cop jailed over Ipswich corruption

    Crime Former cop offered council contractor a massive bribe

    • 3rd May 2019 12:20 PM
    Snake thief owns up to aisle snatch

    premium_icon Snake thief owns up to aisle snatch

    Crime A quick look in her handbag was all it took to bust her.

    • 3rd May 2019 12:00 PM