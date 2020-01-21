Incredible change at Russell Crowe’s place

Russell Crowe tweets a before and after image from his Nana Glen property in northern NSW. Picture: Russell Crowe/Twitter

Russell Crowe tweets a before and after image from his Nana Glen property in northern NSW. Picture: Russell Crowe/Twitter

Hollywood star Russell Crowe has shown the incredible impact the recent rain has had on his rural NSW property, just months after it was destroyed by a bushfire.

A huge fire tore through the village of Nana Glen, which is located about 25km northwest of Coffs Harbour, in November last year destroying homes and land.

Crowe owns 400 hectares of land around the area and said at the time that he was "overall very lucky" that his home was saved.

At the time the fire had burnt all around his property, leaving the grass and trees blackened.

The area has recently seen a few days of heavy rain and the actor took to Twitter to show the amazing transformation that his land has undergone.

"My place 10 weeks ago after the fire had gone through, and this morning after a big weekend of rain," he wrote.

The first photo, which Crowe took ten weeks ago after the fire tore through the area, shows the majority of grass in a paddock completely burnt.

A number of the surrounding trees also had blackened branches and trunks and the dam was almost completely empty.

The second photo, which was taken this morning in the same spot, shows the paddock now covered in green grass and the small dam filled with significantly more water.

The actor wasn't in Australia at the time of the fire but returned home to inspect the damage and rally a crew for the clean up.

The November bushfires tore through Crowe’s land in Nana Glen.

Crowe wasn’t home when the fires were burning in the area.

My place 10 weeks ago after the fire had gone through, and this morning after a big weekend of rain. pic.twitter.com/oOWz0gG5hp — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 19, 2020

Crowe shared videos from the clean up and said his property had been "absolutely f***ing smashed" from the bushfires.

He also shared confronting images from fires still burning near his home on Instagram, writing, "Still burning … they say a wind change might crank things up again in the valley.

"I hope wherever you are in Australia, or California or anywhere else facing bushfires, that you and yours remain safe".

Crowe has been outspoken about the recent bushfires and has used his platform to raise money and encourage others to do the same.

Jennifer Aniston spoke on behalf of Russell Crowe after he won a Golden Globe. Picture: Arena

He used his win at the Golden Globes to send out a powerful message about climate change.

The Hollywood actor wasn't there to accept the award in person so Jennifer Aniston read the speech for him

"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based," she said on his behalf.

"We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place that it is. That way, we all have a future."