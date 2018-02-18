Increasing prosperity brings new stores

BYGONE ERA: The Reid family home on the corner Brisbane and Station Rds in Booval.

THE opening paragraph in the Ipswich Advertiser for February 4, 1998, regarding the Woolworths Booval Supermarket was: "Do you remember when prime rib roast was 45c a pound at Woolworths Supermarket or men's short-sleeved sports shirts gift-boxed were $1.77 from Woolworths Big W shopping complex?

"If these memories conjure up thoughts in your mind of the "good old days at Booval, then the Booval Fair Shopping Centre needs your help.”

The management had asked for photos or personal memories of earlier days of the site that was bounded by Glebe and Brisbane Rs, Cole Stand South Station Rd, as it wanted to develop a CD-Rom package on the history of the area.

Marketing manager (at the time) Angela Green said that related information had been gathered in 1994 as part of the centre's 25th anniversary celebrations (1969).

Apart from newspaper clippings, photographs of existing houses and shops, one of the oral histories about the site came from Booval resident Ron Devereaux. He said: "When I was a lad, they had a soccer field there called the Booval Stars. I started football myself when I was nine years old.

"When the football club eventually closed, it was bought by an Ipswich jeweller Mr Preddy.

"Mr Preddy approached a local man named Mr Lawlor who ran a market garden on nearby Cole St.

Mr Lawlor then took over the field as a market garden, operating it well into the 1960s.

The 1910 building of the West Moreton Co-operative on the corner of Brisbane and Station Rds.

ST JOSEPH'S CHURCH MARBURG

"The prosperous little township of Marburg was quite a stir on Sunday, January 27, 1901, when large numbers of residents and many visitors from far and near assembled for attending the opening ceremony about St Joseph's Church, which had recently been removed form Talegalla and re-erected at Marburg.”

Archbishop Dunne, accompanied by the reverends W. Ryan and P. Brady, John Farrelly and Master Ryan, were greeted by a line of members of the Catholic Young Men's Society.

Proceedings commenced when Mr Francis McLoughlin read the following address: "We, the Roman Catholics of Marburg, desire to express to your grace, our sense of the very great honour conferred on us by your visit here today and to assure your grace of our most cordial welcome and loyal and devoted obedience to your wishes.”

Father Ryan then presented a financial statement.

The statement showed that 168 pounds 8 shillings had been donated and expenditure was - land 30 pounds, deeds etc. 3 pounds 16 shillings and 10 pence, building contract 124 pounds and sundry items 16 shillings.

The archbishop congratulated the adherents of the church.

He said that during 1900, he had opened 14 new churches but this was the first of the new century.

A luncheon was served in a large marquee.

Others mentioned in the write-up were P.V. Morr (joint secretary with F. McLoughlin) and J. Codde treasurer.

A number of members of St. Mary's choir from Ipswich were in attendance and Ms M. Moriarty was organist.

The once-famous Polar Ice Works that was later demolished to make way for Booval shopping centre

LAST CORNER ALLOTMENT

Advertised for sale in May 1882, was "the last corner allotment in Ipswich. It had a 40.2m frontage to Nicholas Stand and 20.11m to Bremer St opposite the railway station, to be given away for cash.

It was thought to be the best site in Ipswich for a hotel.

Nicholas St was now the only business street in town, as the Fassifern line had given the last blow to Brisbane St.

LAND RAFFLE

Two allotments of land, one in South and Milford Sts, the other in South and Thorn Sts, were raffled off in 1876 to raise funds to help with St Mary's Presbytery Ipswich.

The land had been donated by Bishop O'Quinn and the winners could have the land or a cash amount instead.

The opening of St. Mary's Presbytery took place on October 28, 1876, and the reverend Bishop O'Quinn officiated over the proceedings.