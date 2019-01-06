Increasing population brings problems of its own

RESIDENCE: The kiosk in Queens Park which was eventually replaced in 2009.

AN ARTICLE in the North Australian newspaper of April 22, 1858, stated: "The immediate wants of Ipswich are good water and proper sewerage arrangements.

"The health, comfort, happiness and prosperity of its inhabitants depends on the early solution of these two subjects.

"Ipswich must have been a very smelly town, as the Bremer River is our source of supply and it is loaded with putrefying animal matter from the boiling down establishment on its banks.

"Ipswich is situated in a hollow between two hills and is exposed to the direct and reflected heat of the sun, rendering it one of the hottest localities probably in the district.

"The intention of those concerned about these problems envisage the laying down of water and sewerage mains between Mortimer and Waghorn streets and from the river to Roderick St.

"It was also, though, by forming a dam across the river to provide steam power for lifting the water 60.96m high forming a service reservoir to hold 151,416 gallons to a point below the town from whence diluted with water from the river, it may be employed in manuring and irrigating thousands of acres below the town.”

The idea of recycling water (not for drinking purposes) was on the agenda in 1858.

CRICKET GROUND

Mention was made of the Whitwood Cricket Ground at Ebbw Vale in the early days of Ipswich.

The club was connected with the Whitwood Collieries, which were owned by brothers William, Joseph and John Stafford, and many cricket matches were played there by the principal Ipswich teams known as the Southern Stars, the Limestones, the Federals and the Alberts.

One incident remembered at the time was the fact that Bill Lindsay Snr, who was a fast bowler, knocked smoke out of a star batsman "Bob” McGill, while batting opposite to Lindsay, who delivered a regular "wind jammer” which struck McGill on his trouser pocket, in which was a box of wax matches.

In less than a jiffy, McGill was enveloped in a cloud of smoke through the contents becoming ignited.

IPSWICH SCOUT HONOURED

A Young Ipswich scout was presented the Royal Humane Society's Certificate in recognition of his bravery on December 11, 1924.

William Sinclair Parkinson was the 16-year-old Scout and he had rescued John Hunter aged 21, from drowning in Berry's Lagoon, near Ipswich on November 3, 1923.

The presentation at which Parkinson received this honour was at an Ipswich Grammar School function, held in the Congregational Church Hall and it was Governor Sir Matthew Nathan who officiated.

A LONDON BUS

IN IPSWICH

On December 6, 1924, in The Queensland Times newspaper, residents of Ipswich read of "a London bus” the article stated: "With commendable enterprise, in order to cope with the ever-increasing passenger traffic in Ipswich, Messrs Little & Co have secured a bus capable of seating 30 passengers for their North Ipswich/Brassall run.”

This bus was put into commission on December 5, 1924, and attracted considerable attention.

RUBBISH TIPS

A public notice in the QT in April 1967 stated that the Ipswich City Council's rubbish tip at Merton St, East Ipswich, was closed and that a new tip was situated at the corner of Robertson Road and Station Road, Raceview.

The council also advised that other public tips were at Callow St and South Station Rd, Willey and Macalister streets and at Stuart St, Goodna.

LEASING OF KIOSK

No tenders were received for the leasing of the Queens Park Kiosk in 1942.

Instead, the Park Committee recommended to the Ipswich City Council an employee of the council be given the opportunity to occupy the cottage at a rental of 12 shillings and sixpence weekly provided he supplied hot water to people who required it in the park.

On a motion of Alderman Dwyer, the council decided to call for applications for the park cottage and also added: "That the supply of hot water would be subject to a charge.”