Letters to the Editor

Increase penalties for 'cowardly acts'

17th Aug 2020 2:59 PM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Funny how Yvette D'Ath can get a new law so quickly to protect politicians, yet when it comes to hit and runs and protecting the communities, Queenslanders are still waiting.

Back in 2006, other states were increasing the penalties to a maximum of 10 or 20 years imprisonment for leaving the scene of an accident. 

Peter Beattie stood in parliament in 2006 asking for change, to close the gap. 

In 2018 the government simply increased the penalty to 3 years. 

Three years for taking a life? 

Hit and Run is a cowardly act that needs harsher penalties.

The Bowden family's Change.org Petition - left to die alone - has over 28,600 signatures already, yet the government is still not listening to the people.

Janice Bradley, Trinity Beach

Ipswich Queensland Times

