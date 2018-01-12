Increase in road livestock transport a concern for Miller

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

JO-ANN Miller has raised concerns about the potential of increasing movement of heavy cattle trucks on the region's busy roads.

The concerns of the state Member for Bundamba comes as the Department of Transport and Main Roads works to review the transportation of livestock by rail.

Cattle rail wagons have been taken offline while a review into their safety and quality is undertaken.

With JBS' Dinmore preparing to ramp-up its meat processing from March, the company could be forced to rely on supply by road transport.

Ms Miller said it could put more heavy vehicles on already busy routes, including River Road at Dinmore.

"If there's going to be more cattle trucks going along River Road I would be very concerned for the residents," she said

"It is a very busy road and the residents have been concerned about the cattle trucks for a number of years.

"If there's going to be any more I would be concerned about that."

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman hoped the review into the safety of cattle wagons would be completed as soon as possible.

Yesterday JBS spokesman John Berry said it was "critical" rail transportation was reintroduced before the meatworks increased its operations in March.