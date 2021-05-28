Increase in diversity among apprenticeship applicants

Celebrating diversity, Hastings Deering's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander 2021 recruits Jack Hannay, Max Harris, Ashlee Walsh and Milton Borton at their induction in Brisbane earlier this year. Picture: Supplied

Hastings Deering has experienced an increase in apprenticeship applicants from females and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders for its 2022 intake.

The mining and construction support company opened applications for 40 positions at the start of May with more than 10,000 people already visiting the company’s apprenticeship web page.

Its applications portal for 2022 apprenticeships will close on Monday.

In a first for Hastings Deering, this year’s campaign also included an app where would-be apprentices could see themselves in high vis PPE gear – literally putting themselves in the picture.

Hastings Deering people and culture general manager Vincent Cosgrove said the company valued flexibility and inclusion within its workforce which was always a critical component of apprenticeship recruitment.

“Companies who build a more inclusive workplace have a serious competitive advantage,” he said.

“They are outperforming their competitors, improving operating efficiencies and driving sustainable growth.

“It is through valuing our differences, that we will be able to achieve no harm, build value for our shareholders, create great jobs for our people and provide exceptional service for our customers.”

The apprenticeships on offer are across all nine Hastings Deering operations including Brisbane, Toowoomba, Mackay, Rockhampton, Townsville, Cairns, Mt Isa, Darwin and Alice Springs.

“While it is too early to give an exact breakdown of trades and locations, as they will vary depending on operational requirements, we have already seen strong figures for diesel fitting positions with an atypical spike in application numbers in Brisbane, followed by Rockhampton and Mackay,” Mr Cosgrove said.

“Adding to that we have also seen a significant jump in the applications from females – up nearly 6 per cent on last year along with applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders also up nearly 6 per cent on last year’s figures.

“To create a more personal experience for applicants this year Hastings Deering has developed an app: a virtual reality filter built for Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook where would-be apprentices can use the filter and see what they would look like as a Hastings Deering apprentice in the high vis, safety goggles, ear plugs, and gloves.

“The concept is designed to allow potential apprentice applicants to ‘see themselves as a HD apprentice’ no matter what their age, location, cultural background or gender.”

Click on the links below to take you to the lens.

Facebook

Instagram

Snapchat

