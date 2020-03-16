Menu
Incorrect price on Monday's Queensland Times

Shannon Newley
by
16th Mar 2020 9:52 AM

MONDAY'S edition of The Queensland Times incorrectly listed its price as $2.50.

The dateline also had an error, listing the edition as March 16-17.

This issue occurred because Saturday's price was incorrectly placed on the Monday edition.

The Monday to Friday price of The Queensland Times remains $2.

The edition did have the correct barcode on it so it should have scanned at the correct price at your point of sale.

We would like to apologise for any confusion caused by this.

