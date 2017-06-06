Incoming burger chain has jobs on menu for Ipswich

BURGER GIANT: A view of inside one of the Carl's Jnr restaurants coming to Redbank Plains.

AN AMERICAN burger giant is moving into town and when bringing with it plenty of job opportunities.

Last week construction started on a new $20million precinct at Redbank Plains featuring a Krispy Kreme drive through and the highly acclaimed Carl's Jnr Burger, a US franchise slowly making its way into Australia.

The Ipswich store will be the country's third.

Construction isn't expected to be finished until late in the year, but when the time draws near the operators - The Bansal Group - will need to fill 60 new positions.

A spokesperson for the Group said the new restaurant would create 60 jobs, a mix of full, part time and casual positions.

The Group says opening a store in Ispwich City had been a priority for the company, keen to be a part of the significant population boom and economic growth sweeping.

"Ipswich is a great place to do business,” the spokesperson for Carl's Jnr said.

"And we're sure the community will love our big, delicious char-grilled burgers and hand scooped milk shakes with real ice-cream.”

Carl's Jnr restaurant, Bahamas Carl's Jnr

In Australia Carl's Jnr Burger is largely unknown but in America the chain has built itself on humble beginnings.

It all started in 1947 when Carl Karcher and his wife Margaret made a leap of faith and borrowed $311, plus $15 from their savings account, to buy a hot dog cart.

One cart grew to four and in less than five years Carl's Drive-in Barbecue opened with hamburgers added to the menu.

Carl's Jnr promo shot Carl's Jnr

The chain puts constant emphasis on product innovation and pioneered concepts including self-serve beverage bars.

It has become known for serving up juicy, char-grilled burgers and today has more than 3515 restaurants across 31 countries.

Carl's Jnr promo shot Carl's Jnr

The new centre on Redbank Plains Rd will have space for four drive through businesses and 10 retail tenancies.

Caltex, which will be trying out its new in store design layout, will anchor the service centre.

Carl's Jnr Burgers has been known to use celebrities like Heidi Klum to promote the chain. Carl's Jnr

Origin Kebabs will take one of the drive through spaces, US burger giant Carl's Jr will take another and Krispy Kreme donuts will take the third.

Overall, the centre will create 150 permanent jobs.

The growth of Carl's Jnr

1940s: Young married couple Margaret and Carl Karcher

spend their savings to buy a hot dog cart

1950s: A quick-service legend is born: Carl's Jr.® opens for

business

1960s: Carl's Jr.® begins its commitment to a quality

experience with table service, plush carpet,

and music

1970s: Headquarters open in Anaheim, California, and

by 1977, 5,000 people are employed in our

restaurants

1980s: Carl's Jr.® introduces the legendary Western Bacon

Cheeseburger

1990s: Carl's Jr.® begins edgy, irreverent advertising

campaigns creating significant pop-culture buzz

2000s: Carl's Jr.® introduces the industry-leading 100

percent Black Angus Thickburger.

Carl's Jr.® steps up international expansion,

opening in China and Singapore, Russia, and

American Samoa

2011: Carl's Jr.® opens in Costa Rica, Ecuador,

New Zealand, Panama, Turkey, and Canada

2012: Carl's Jr.® opens in Thailand and Brazil

2013: Introduces Fresh Baked Buns, a QSR industry first

Roark Capital acquires CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc.

2014: Carl's Jr.® introduces the All-Natural Burger, another

QSR industry first

Carl's Jr.® reaches the 600th restaurant milestone

2015: Carl's Jr.® opens in Colombia, Guatemala, and India

and reaches 200th restaurant milestone in Mexico

2016: Carl's Jr.® opens in Japan and in Australia, with

record-breaking results

CKE opens 700th international restaurant