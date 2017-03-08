LEADING BY EXAMPLE: Inspector Mel Adams has recently moved to Ipswich to take up a new role.

NEW arrival to the Ipswich police ranks Inspector Mel Adams began her career at what was a good time to be female recruit.

The Fitzgerald Inquiry had just been done and dusted, and the state of Queensland was ready for change.

In spite of the fact she was knowingly entering what was once a very male-dominated job, Insp Adams can't help but feel positive about the way she has progressed through the ranks over the years.

Reflecting on International Women's Day today, Insp Adams said it was important to look at the mutual benefits of inclusiveness and diversity, rather than viewing the day with an "us versus them" mentality.

"We need men to be involved in any change we are trying to bring about," she said.

"Inclusiveness is not just about gender; it's about age, race and religion too."

Having recently arrived in Ipswich after spending eight years as officer in charge at Rockhampton, Insp Adams said she was impressed by her new beat's cultural diversity.

"I didn't know a lot about Ipswich before coming here," she said.

"I loved Rocky - it was the best job I've ever had - there was always something going on there.

"I think there are some similarities with Ipswich in the types of crime we were dealing with, except in Ipswich it is on a larger scale."

Insp Adams will be attending a joint emergency services function in Brisbane today to celebrate International Women's Day.

The theme for the day is innovation and how that can occur through the inclusion of ideas from people from a range of different backgrounds.