Incinerator brings back one act plays

The Walter Burley Griffin incinerator after its conversion, to a theatre in 1969. Today the Incinerator (after alterations and extensions) is the home of the Ipswich Little Theatre Society in Queens Park .

FOR two days, that is today and Sunday if you are interested in a variety of live plays, the Incinerator Theatre Queens Park Ipswich, is the place to be.

The attraction is the 64th Annual One Act Play Festival organised by the Ipswich Little Theatre Society members.

This brings together amateur theatrical groups from Ipswich, Brisbane, Redcliffe, Beenleigh, Moreton Bay and Sandgate and they compete for awards for various sections featuring young and older plays in a great variety of stage plays.

Adjudicator this year is well known identity Kate Beck.

Today, from 8am, the festival features six youth plays from 1.30pm another five plays, and in the evening from 7pm, 4 more interesting performances.

Tomorrow productions start at 9am and break for lunch. There are several more plays from 1.30pm and the awards ceremony brings great excitement for those who take out the many awards. Food and drinks are available.

Congratulations must go to each person, particularly those who organised such a great festival and all those who participate in the plays, those who help with stage sets, lighting, catering and costuming, all of which takes a great deal of time and effort.

VISION: The designer of the City of Ipswich's Incinerator, was Walter Burley Griffin. He is pictured with his wife Marion in 1930.

DROUGHT - 1902

A severe drought gripped Ipswich and surrounding countryside up to 1902.

On May 15, 1902, this notice was placed in the Queensland Times by the Water Supply Department, Ipswich Municipality: "Residents outside the water area who are desirous of obtaining water, are informed that a man will attend daily at the stand pipe near the Cutting, Upper Brisbane Street, from 8 to 9am at Thorn Street 9-10am, and 2 to 4pm Down Street, North Ipswich 10.30 to 11.30am and 4 to 6pm for the purpose of supplying water. Payment for same is to be made in advance at the above office and an order obtained to be produce in every case, to the man in charge." SIGNED - ALBION HAYNE, TOWN CLERK.

Later, May 20, there was a further announcement: Water Finding - Wallace H Collett, Rosewood, who had had 18 years' experience in water finding, is prepared to undertake the finding of water on farms or holdings at the following rates 10/- per day plus travelling expenses for each property, if water is found, thereon a lump sum of 5 pounds.

Another notice on May 22, from the Purga Divisional Board advised that arrangements had been made for a supply of fresh water was to be forwarded to the railway stations at Bundamba, Dinmore and Goodna daily. The first supply will be available on May 23.

The public was also notified that the Queensland Pastoral and Agricultural Society Ipswich abandoned its Show in May, owing to the continued dry weather.

COMPANY MORETON REGIMENT - August 14, 1894.

NOTICE - This company shall parade for annual pay at Lowood Hall on August 15 at 7.30am and at Ipswich Drill Shed at 10am on August 18.

Dress, marching orders, water bottles, haversacks, mess tins and garters to be worn. Men parading improperly dressed will not be paid and they will be fined 5/-. All arms and accoutrements must be inspected a signed for before any pay will be handed over.

SIGNED - J. F FLEWELL-SMITH, MAJOR.

IPSWICH GRAMMAR SCHOOL SONG

On December 12, 1912, the Ipswich Grammar School song was sung at Speech Night.

The song had been written by the school's headmaster, with the music being composed by R Henderson Johnston. The first verse and chorus were: We've a song to sing, may its echoes ring from the Gulf to the Southern Bight.

We've a school to praise which, in former days, has see many a struggle and fight. We follow the rules of the ancient schools who have done so much of the world. May our deeds be known, and our work be shown wherever the flag is unfurled.

Chorus: Then together we'll work and together we'll play and welcome each chance of a holiday. We are brave, we are strong in the Ipswich Grammar School.