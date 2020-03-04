Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two incidents in Inala overnight kept ambulance crews busy.
Two incidents in Inala overnight kept ambulance crews busy.
News

Incidents keep paramedics busy overnight

Darren Hallesy
by
4th Mar 2020 7:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO incidents in the one suburb had paramedics busy overnight.

Paramedics were called to Partridge Street address in Inala at 2.52am Wednesday morning for reports of a single-vehicle rollover.

Three patients were treated and transported to hospital, including a female in her 20s with neck and pelvic pain.

Two patients were transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and one to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Earlier, in the very same suburb around 12.11am, paramedics including critical care and high acuity response attended to a man in his 20s at a private residence that suffered serious chest injuries following an alleged assault at an unknown location.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

On the roads, more showers are expected this morning before the clouds clear around lunchtime for a top of 31 degrees in Ipswich, so be prepared for a wet run.

The showers will return tomorrow and hang around for the next week, with the chance of a storm on Friday. 

car accident crime inala
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gotcha! Cop poses as client in Ipswich prostitution sting

        premium_icon Gotcha! Cop poses as client in Ipswich prostitution sting

        News Two women face court over Valentine's Day sex services bust.

        UPDATE: Woman, 57, killed in car crash tragedy

        premium_icon UPDATE: Woman, 57, killed in car crash tragedy

        News Police have confirmed a person has died in the accident.

        Candidate pulls out of election but vows to run again

        premium_icon Candidate pulls out of election but vows to run again

        Council News He announced his intentions to run in August.

        Laidley’s guns lift Baxter Cup

        premium_icon Laidley’s guns lift Baxter Cup

        Sport Talent-rich Blue Dogs too good for defiant Redbacks in T20 decider.