Incident in final being investigated

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rugby League Ipswich is investigating an unsavoury incident which occurred during the under-18 elimination final on Sunday contested by Brothers and the West End Bulldogs.

Rugby League Ipswich manager Brendon Lindsay said the match footage had been reviewed and a number of the alleged offenders faced charges, while other more serious cases would appear in front of the judiciary.

Lindsay said the behaviour displayed reflected poorly on the game and was not condoned in any way by Rugby League Ipswich. He said the players involved would be dealt with accordingly.

He said more details would be released after pleads to the charges had been lodged and the judiciary met on Thursday night.

Lindsay said the behaviour on and off the field had otherwise been pleasing and it was unfortunate this incident had soured a fantastic opening week of finals' football.

"The behaviour has been really good,” he said.

"It was a great week of football.

"We are investigating an unfortunate incident. There will definitely be charges and serious cases will be referred straight to the judiciary.”

On a positive note, in a Rugby League Ipswich first, next Saturday's junior premiership-winners will receive their trophies after the game as per usual before backing up on Sunday for a special re-presentation ceremony.

Lindsay said representatives from all of the successful junior outfits would be invited to attend the senior grand final day.

He said the move towards inclusivity encouraged the juniors to head along and support their more experienced counterparts, and also offered senior players a chance to celebrate the achievements of their youthful clubmen.

He said it was an exciting initiative which aimed to foster and maintain a strong link between the seniors and juniors by showing players they were part of a united rugby league community, ultimately, keeping them in the game longer.