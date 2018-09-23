Inception of the modern-day firey

OPERATION CENTRE: The old Ipswich Fire Brigade Building which was built in 1918-19 at the top end of Brisbane St.

FIRE FIGHTING IN 1865

THE inhabitants of Ipswich were suddenly awakened from their sleep on June 27, 1865, by the tolling of the old English church bell and the cries of "fire, fire".

A tremendous blaze was seen in Bell St.

It was revealed the fire was at Messrs Cribb and Foote's general store situated at the rear of their premises.

The fire was first noticed by George Holt (baker) and his assistant George Frank.

Sub-Inspector Edward Quinn and Constable Walsh were quickly on the scene as well as a large gathering of citizens who went about handling buckets of water from one to another, some with US axes cutting off all connections with other nearby buildings, while many others covered themselves with wet blankets and saved as many goods from the fire as possible.

Less than half an hour after the alarm was given, the new railway fire engine appeared on the scene and this was drawn by a number of railway employees under the command of J. Bedford locomotive foreman. A hose was run out from this and water was drawn for a large tank at the back of Martin Byrne's property.

Men operating this "new" fire fighting machine sang snatches of sea shanties while endeavouring to get the fire under control.

This was the first occasion on which youngsters of the town had witnessed water coming from a nozzle, as a result of the continuous "bump, bump" of the engine.

Many people joined in the changing of relays and helped keep the fiery element on check.

The fire was eventually controlled and later it was found that 4000 pounds worth of goods had been destroyed.

Names of the employees at the scene of the fire were John North (warehouseman) James Roberts, Abraham Phelps (grocer) William Johnstone (porter) and Ms E. J. North (housekeeper).

At the inquiry held later, it was decided that no evidence to show how the fire commenced was found.

At the time of the fire, the allotments facing Brisbane St between the bank of New South Wales and the Congregational Church (now part of the land occupied by Coles) were swamp holes.

The debris from the fire was conveyed there and the scholars attending John Scott's primary school (cnr Gordon and Brisbane streets) remembered the tins of jams and bottles of everything else, as well as whole cheeses, which they took from the area.

These boys also remembered the terrible "lashings with a part of an old bullock whip" some of them received for daring to take these items onto the school grounds.

DOGS AND POULTRY

On June 14, 1893, a meeting of persons wishing to form a dog and poultry society in Ipswich was held.

Mr P. W. Cameron proposed that the name of the society should be The Ipswich & West Moreton Dog and Poultry society with membership fees set at 10 shillings and sixpence.

The committee chose to canvas the town for subscriptions was comprised of A. Walters, Mr Jackson, G. Shergold, J. Middleton, H. A. Bostock, I. Ham, J. Ogden, C. Wilson and D. MacNamara.

POSTAL DELIVERY

A postal delivery to Booval was commenced on July 1, 1901.

The proposal was, that for a time, one delivery of letters and papers was to be made daily in the morning.

This meant that the whole of the district between Ipswich and Goodna had a postal service.

BLACK FEVER

Sickness and death were increasing in Ipswich at an alarming extent and the hospital was crowded with patients, many of them suffering with what was called Black Fever.

This was in May 1866 and the disease was such as the victims were taken very suddenly by the drying and burning up the patient's whole system with blood coagulating and the body immediately after death became quite black.

It was though the disease was introduced by people coming to Australia from overseas.