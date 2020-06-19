Incentives of up to $50k now on offer for first home buyers

Barry and Robyn Riedel are part of a wave of downsizers building brand new homes in Waterlea.

First time home buyers in the Ipswich region can now access up to $50,000 in extra incentives to build a new home.

The savings come from a combination of the Federal Government’s $25,000 Home builder stimulus, the State Government’s $15,000 First Home Owners Grant and another $10,000 savings deal on offer at Waterlea in Walloon.

The package of bonuses means a first homebuyer could slash $50,000 from the cost of a new home at Waterlea to only $266,000. Other buyers can still save $35,000 if they put down a deposit by 30 June.

A new State Government boost unveiled this week provides an extra $5,000 for people who opt to build a new home in regional areas of Queensland.

Waterlea Development Manager James Betts said the new boost increased the total amount of government incentives to $45,000 for first home buyers, but buyers in the Ipswich region would not be eligible.

“That’s not a problem for Waterlea customers because we have our own $10,000 Step Up Your Savings promotion that puts a total of $50,000 extra in the pockets of first home buyers,” Mr Betts said.

To take advantage of the Home builder package, buyers must sign a contract before 31 December 2020 and commence construction within three months.

To find out more about Waterlea, visit the Sales Centre at 2-62 Rohl Road, Walloon, between 10am and 5pm daily. Information can also be found on the Waterlea website at www.waterlea.com.au.