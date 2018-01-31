Inaugural medallion presentation for region's best

VALUED: Winners of the 2018 Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli's medallions for their community work.

VALUABLE musicians, sports people and emergency personnel have been honoured with a Mayor's Medallion at the Australia Day awards.

For the first time, Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli selected the six winners from across the region.

William Warwick - Mr Warwick has been a member of the Queensland Police Service for about 30 years and has been the Ipswich District Superintendent of Traffic for many of those.

He was recognised for his tireless work and assistance in providing the council and community groups with road closure permits, ensuring safe community events could be run.

Brian Huxley - Mr Huxley is the police officer in charge of the Ipswich Police District and is the head of the District Disaster Management Group.

Ali Brigginshaw - As a member of the world champion Australian Women's Rugby League team, the Jillaroos, Ms Brigginshaw is an inspiration to sportswomen across Ipswich.

At the 2017 World Cup she was in the mix for the player of the tournament award.

Chris Steinmuller - Mr Steinmuller is highly regarded for his musical talents.

He is also recognised for his commitment to the community, particularly in regards to his work with seniors' concerts and the Alchemy Choir.

Roy Saunders - For more than 30 years Mr Saunders has been involved in rugby league as a sports physician.

He is more widely known for his role as team doctor for the Australian Rugby League Team and the Queensland State of Origin Team. He has been the team doctor for the State of Origin team for more than 30 years.

Ripley Valley Rural Fire Brigade - The Ripley Valley Rural Fire Brigade is a very active local fire brigade that takes part in many community events and is also actively involved in the role of volunteer rural fire brigade.

"The day is about recognising role models in the community," Cr Antoniolli said.

Each councillor also awarded medallions to community members and groups in their division.