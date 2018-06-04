Runners to shut down suburb during gruelling 42km course

The inaugural Greater Springfield Marathon Festival takes off this Sunday.

MORE than 1000 runners will on Sunday test their endurance on the roads of Greater Springfield.

The inaugural Greater Springfield Marathon Festival will shut down part of the suburb from 3am as runners stare down a gruelling 42km course.

There are seven runs across the festival ranging from a 1km family fun run/walk to the ultimate marathon.

Greater Springfield 42km marathon course. IMAGE: Greater Springfield Marathon Festival

For those keen to get among the action but keep their running shoes at home, the best vantage point for spectators is at the corner of Springfield Central Blvd and Parkland Dr between 6.30am and 7.30am.

From here, spectators can boost the spirits of runners as they take off for the morning.

To cheer them across the finish line, be in the race precinct at the corner of Health Care Dr and Sinnathanby Blvd from 7.30am onwards.

The River 949 River Rig will be broadcasting live from the race precinct and playing music from 6am to 9am.

Greater Springfield Marathon organiser Maria Becis, sponsor Steve Hodgson of McGrath Springfield, suspended Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli, and sponsor Tracey Caruana of McGrath Springfield. IMAGE: David Nielsen

You can also warm up with a coffee and grab a snag from the Springfield Central State School hosted barbecue. A masseuse, physiotherapist, podiatrist will also be on hand.

The Marathon is the newest event in an annual three race series alongside Brisbane's Great South Run (held in Algester in April) and Running CEOs (to be held in Pallara in September).

In the last three years, the events have raised $200,000 for charities including Women's Legal Service Queensland, RizeUp, Make-A-Wish and Hummingbird House.

McGrath Springfield is the naming sponsor of the event in its first year.

Event spokeswoman Maria Becis said the running community in Springfield was one of the largest and most vibrant in southeast Queensland.

To save $10 on your run registration, enter the code GSM18SPRINGFIELDNEWS at checkout.

SUNDAY ROAD CLOSURES:

Closed from 3am until 10am:

■ Springfield Central Blvd (between Grande Ave and Springfield-Greenbank Arterial)

■ Parkland Drive (between Springfield Central Blvd and Wellness Way)

■ Wellness Way

Closed from 3am until 1pm:

■ Sinnathamby Blvd (between Main St and Health Care Dr)