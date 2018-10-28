In the spirit of Invictus

THE Invictus Games is the brainchild of Prince Harry after his time served in Afghanistan.

The Prince recalled the time aboard his flight when wounded soldiers accompanied a coffin carrying the remains of one of his comrade in arms. It was the event Harry said inspired the Games.

An international, adaptive, multi-sport event, the Games feature wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans.

Invictus is Latin for "unconquered" or "undefeated".

If you have watched any of the games that have been televised, you will realise the terminology is accurate.

None of the competitors, regardless of winning medals or not, have been conquered or defeated.

Hearing the stories of many of these athletes, all of whom have been brave enough to push aside their demons and strive for a fulfilling life despite their injuries and sicknesses, is extremely inspirational.

But they haven't done it alone.

Their families and friends have been beside them every step of the way, supporting and challenging them to overcome their individual challenges.

It is heartening to hear about the families who have to deal with it every day of their lives. The families have been the rock on which these brave souls have clung to. It is the wives, husbands and children who have done it just as tough as the wounded veterans.

They have also had to learn to deal and cope with the injuries and sicknesses in the same way their loved ones have.

An organisation which has been looking after the welfare of the families of these scarred veterans is Legacy.

Legacy began after World War I when dying soldiers asked their mates to "look after the missus and the kids".

Legacy has been doing so ever since.

In Ipswich, the Legacy Club of Ipswich has looked after the welfare of the families of these servicemen and women since 1929. Next year, Ipswich Legacy will hold a number of events to mark its 90th year of servicing these families.

When a soldier, airman or sailor dies or returns with the scars of deployment, the world doesn't change. However, the world of his or her family does.

Legacy is there to make sure that no family, widow or child suffers or is disadvantaged.

Since Ipswich was founded, it has had a proud history of service to those who have sacrificed so much for our nation. That service has always been given freely and with great sensitivity and compassion in accordance with the aims and charter of Legacy Australia.

If you think you would like to assist Ipswich Legacy continue providing this service to these families, regardless of how big or small that assistance may be, contact the Ipswich Legacy office on 3281 9419, Monday-Friday, between 9am-12.30pm.

Legacy is always looking for more volunteers to continue its much-valued work.